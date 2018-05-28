Club chief resigned to losing £80m Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly accepted it will be ‘practically impossible’ to keep hold of Gareth Bale this summer.

This follows the Daily Express linking the Wales international as a potential £80million target for both Manchester United and Chelsea after his heroics in the Champions League final.

Bale came off the bench to score twice as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev, but dropped a transfer bombshell straight after the match as he told BT Sport he wasn’t happy at not starting the big game and that he’d consider his future this summer.

United and Chelsea would surely love to have him, and the good news from Don Balon is that Real chief Perez seems convinced the player is set to leave.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

Bale showed his value to Madrid with his superb performance against Liverpool, as he helped himself to a fourth Champions League victory since he joined the club back in the summer of 2013.

Still, the 28-year-old hasn’t played as often this season after a slight loss of form and some problems with injuries, so it could be that he’ll be back in the Premier League before long.

Sky Sports have also reported that Bale’s agent will hold talks with the Spanish giants about his client’s future.