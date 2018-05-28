Given that they boasted the top defences in the Premier League this past season, the last place Man Utd and Man City would be expected to be looking for reinforcements is in defence.

Pep Guardiola’s men conceded just 27 goals in 38 league games en route to winning the title, while the Red Devils fared only slightly worse off having conceded 28 goals.

In turn, both sides look relatively strong in that department, or at least strong enough to be able to prioritise other areas of their respective squads.

However, according to Calciomercato, that may not be the case as it’s claimed that both Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are keen on Inter defender Milan Skriniar, with the Serie A giants said to be fending off bids of €60m from the Manchester duo.

The 23-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive campaign with the Nerazzurri, making 40 appearances in all competitions as he established himself as a key figure in Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Inter are arguably in a stronger position to keep their best players now having secured qualification for the Champions League in dramatic fashion on the last day of the season at Lazio, and so they’ll be desperate to avoid a situation where Skriniar moves on having only started his career with the club after his summer move from Sampdoria.

Although their most recent defensive records would present an argument that this would be an unnecessary purchase, particularly in the case of City with captain Vincent Kompany continuing to struggle with injury problems, it would arguably be a sensible long-term investment.

The 32-year-old was limited to just 21 appearances last season, and while Guardiola does have John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte at his disposal, perhaps Kompany will have to be replaced eventually.