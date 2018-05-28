Man Utd could be forced into strengthening their midfield this summer, and reports claim that they may have been handed a huge transfer boost.

With Michael Carrick confirming his retirement at the end of last season, Jose Mourinho could be left with a major void to fill as Marouane Fellaini is edging closer to leaving on a free transfer, as per the Evening Standard.

In turn, should the duo no longer be options for the Man Utd boss, it could leave him light in midfield with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay left as his options to compete across various fronts.

That’s arguably nowhere near enough quality and depth, and so it will perhaps come as a major relief to Man Utd fans that Radio Sei, as re-reported by The Sun, claim that Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ‘prefers’ a move to Old Trafford with Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all specifically mentioned as interested parties.

While it’s also claimed that the Serbian international could cost up to a staggering £131m, as per the Sun, it could be a significant factor if he does indeed wish to make the move to the red half of Manchester to help push the move through this summer.

The 23-year-old enjoyed another strong showing this past season, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

Combining great physicality with agility, aerial prowess and technical quality along with his eye for goal and tenacity, Milinkovic-Savic has shown plenty of promise to suggest that he can mature and develop into one of the top midfielders in Europe.

After Lazio missed out on the Champions League in heartbreaking fashion to Inter on the last day of the season, they could now struggle to keep hold of him. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen who officially swoops this summer, and if his reported preference to join Man Utd plays an influential factor in his future decision.