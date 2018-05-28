Jose Mourinho eager for Manchester United to beat Real Madrid to ambitious transfer of €180m star

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants his club to beat Real Madrid to the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Don Balon claim the France international has become a top target for Mourinho due to complications involving his €180million move to PSG after a season on loan from Monaco.

There seems no doubt Mbappe would immediately improve this United side, with the Red Devils finishing a whole 19 points behind Premier League champions Manchester City this season.

More spark in attack looks needed if United are to emerge as genuine contenders for the big prizes, with Mourinho’s side also losing the FA Cup final to Chelsea and suffering an early Champions League exit in a shock defeat to Sevilla.

Mbappe is one of the very best young players in the world and could be a superstar for the Red Devils for many years to come if this deal could go through.

It’s a big ask, however, with Don Balon also mentioning Real Madrid’s interest, though it could be made easier due to PSG’s potential problems with Financial Fair Play.

Either way, this seems one to watch for this summer as Mbappe looks likely to make the headlines once again.