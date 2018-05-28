Real Madrid star sends classy message to Loris Karius after Champions League nightmare

As the dust settles on the Champions League final, Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has received more support, this time from Real Madrid ace Dani Ceballos.

The German shot-stopper endured a miserable night in Kiev on Saturday, as his two awful blunders helped Madrid on their way to a 3-1 win.

A distraught Karius was seen apologising to the travelling Liverpool fans after the full-time whistle as he broke down in tears, which he has since broken his silence and reiterated his apology on social media too.

In a classy gesture, Ceballos has responded to his tweet, as seen below, and urged him to put his setback behind him and bounce back even stronger.

“Messing up is allowed, getting up is an obligation,” he wrote. “Good luck, friend! Football always offers second chances. Let’s go!”

Whether or not Karius gets the opportunity to do that remains to be seen, as The Mirror report that the Reds might be looking at replacements this summer to take up the No.1 spot between the posts.

Naturally, he’ll still be bitterly disappointed. Time will tell if Jurgen Klopp continues to show faith in him, as he evidently won the battle to establish himself as first choice goalkeeper at Anfield with 16 consecutive Premier League starts to end the season while he also featured throughout their European run to the final.

However, after committing such costly errors on the biggest of stages, Karius will have to show real character to bounce back now and make a case to remain the first choice option.