Talks this week: Liverpool step up pursuit of £61m-rated summer target

Based on the impressive nature of their attacking displays this season, it’s debatable as to whether Liverpool need further reinforcements in that department.

The Reds bagged 84 goals in 38 Premier League games, and combined with their free-scoring displays in Europe, they look potent already led by trident Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Nevertheless, be it quality in depth or having different dynamics at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal to play in different ways, Liverpool will want to improve this summer in order to make the next step in the league and compete for the title and repeat their run to the Champions League final this season with a better end result.

With that in mind, L’Equipe claim that the Merseyside giants will begin talks with Lyon for Nabil Fekir this week, with The Guardian previously noting that the French international could cost as much as £61m this summer.

If Liverpool do move for Fekir sooner rather than later, it has to be applauded as sensible decision making as not only will he then have as much time over the summer as possible to adapt and settle, it will also wrap up their business before the World Cup which avoids any late interest or inflated price-tags if he performs well.

The 24-year-old scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side this past season, and given his preference for playing through the middle in an attacking role, he could be the delayed replacement for Philippe Coutinho after his exit in January.

As noted above, based on the figures, Liverpool haven’t missed the Brazilian playmaker, but if Fekir is to arrive at Anfield, it will give them another quality attacking outlet.

Combined with the signing of Naby Keita, who is expected to arrive this summer from RB Leipzig, as per the club’s official site, Klopp will surely be delighted if they can make these key moves to improve his squad.