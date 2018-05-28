Arsenal have some big transfer plans this summer, according to reports, so we’ve put together a potential new-look XI that could line up under new manager Unai Emery next season.

While some of the Gunners’ targets won’t be necessarily being lined up to come in as first choice, there’s potential for a lot of change a the Emirates Stadium next season.

As well as a new man in charge after 22 years of Arsene Wenger, we could in theory see a line up with as many as seven new faces in it.

The Daily Mail have linked Arsenal with some big names, with Nice midfielder Jean Seri said to be on their radar, along with a potential surprise loan swoop for Barcelona misfit Ousmane Dembele, who played for Borussia Dortmund when Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat was there.

Defensive additions such as Jonny Evans, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and goalkeeper Bernd Leno are also mentioned by the Mail, while Gianluca Di Marzio have linked them with Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Stephan Lichtsteiner could also be arriving on a free transfer, most likely as backup, in a bid to add experience to the squad, according to the Evening Standard.

This would certainly make Arsenal a great deal stronger next season, with upgrades brought in in goal, defence, midfield and attack: