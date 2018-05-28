‘Come to Man U’ – Manchester United fans calling for surprise transfer after cryptic social media post

Manchester United fans are urging former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt to join after he posted on social media appearing to announce himself as available.

The Jamaican uploaded pictures to his Twitter and Instagram pages with a ‘free agent’ shirt on in what looks to be an invitation for clubs to snap him up.

Bolt is also seen holding a football in the image, just to ease any doubts as to his intentions.

🤫 A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on May 28, 2018 at 10:35am PDT

This follows ESPN reporting that Bolt had a trial with Borussia Dortmund, with the legendary runner long making it clear he’d love to try his hand at football as well.

The 31-year-old doesn’t seem to have won himself a Dortmund deal, however, if this post is anything to go by, but everyone knows he’s a big United fan.

It remains to be seen if he can really make it in the game at this age, but some United fans clearly want to see him rock up at Old Trafford now that he seems to be available on a free…

‘Come to Man U’ reads one comment on Instagram, while another simply reads ‘Man U’.

A few tweeters also said similar with pleas for him to join their clubs as well…

Waiting for @ManUtd to slide Into your DMs?🤔😉 — BrandonJay (@BrandonJayMUFC) May 28, 2018