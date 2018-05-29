AC Milan face transfer scrap with Juventus over crucial free agent addition

AC Milan and Juventus have reportedly set their sights on the same target with both clubs arguably in need of midfield reinforcements this summer.

Gennaro Gattuso heavily relied on his preferred trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie in a midfield three last season after taking in charge in November.

With a lack of quality depth, the Rossoneri were unable to compete on various fronts, as evidenced by their sixth-placed finish in Serie A while they also fell in the last-16 stage of the Europa League.

As for Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri guided the club to their seventh consecutive league title this past season, but with ageing midfield stalwarts such as Claudio Marchisio, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi currently occupying key roles, the Turin giants arguably need to reinforce in that area.

According to Calciomercato, Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj has emerged as a target for both clubs, as the Croatian international prepares to become a free agent this summer with his current contract with the Viola set to expire.

The 29-year-old has been a key figure for the club since joining them in 2014, making 140 appearances and regularly setting the tempo in midfield and dictating possession with his vision and passing range.

In turn, he could be a sensible signing to make an immediate impact at either side, with Milan seemingly in pole position currently given Calciomercato claim they’ve already offered him a three-year contract.

As per The Guardian, Juventus are also expected to wrap up the signing of Emre Can from Liverpool on a free, so they could be set to enjoy a very cost effective summer by bringing in key elements without hefty transfer fees to try to extend their domestic dominance further.