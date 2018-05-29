Attempts made to sue Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos €1 billion for injuring Liverpool’s Mo Salah

An Egyptian lawyer is attempting to sue Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos €1 billion for injuring Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final.

Yes, you read that correctly – one billion pounds. If you look up the definition of ‘salty’ in the dictionary you might find the name Sada El-Balad, he’s the man who thinks he’s entitled to one billion pounds for watching someone else get injured. Yeah, we don’t really understand it either.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato have today published the comments form Mr. El-Balad who has spoken on Egyptian television condemning Ramos’ actions.

“I’ve filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA. I’ll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people.”

It’s definitely an odd one. And it’s also bizarre how Mr. El Balad believes he is entitled to one billion pounds when it wasn’t even him who get inured. How is one entitled to Mo Salah’s injury compensation? Do you have to be Egyptian? Is anyone entitled to a chunk of this one billion pounds? If so, we’re sending a strongly worded email to Fifa before the end of the night.

The previously mentioned report has stated that Mr. El-Balad has expressed that any money won in the appeal will be given to charity. Nice one, mate. We definitely believe that.

Liverpool forward Mo Salah of course exited the Champions League final inside the first 45 minutes after a ‘friendly’ tussle with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The Mirror however have today reported that Salah is now expected to be fit in time for the World Cup despite last weekend’s injury.