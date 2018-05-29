Bad news for Man Utd, Chelsea: World-class £80m target not for sale, claims Spanish football expert

Both Man Utd and Chelsea have been linked with a big-money raid on Real Madrid, but their target isn’t for sale claims Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Gareth Bale provided a timely reminder of his quality in the Champions League final at the weekend, scoring a brace in Madrid’s 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev.

As seen in the video below though, he immediately raised question marks over his future in the Spanish capital in his post-match interview with BT Sport, insisting that he wants a more prominent role or his agent will consider their options.

“I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn’t happened this season.” ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

That sounded like a direct warning to the Real Madrid hierarchy, but according to Spanish football expert and Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague, as seen in his tweets below, the European kings don’t have any intention of selling Bale this summer.

Meeting between his representatives and Real might change all that (won’t happen for at least 2 weeks). RM might insist he isn’t for sale but Bale wants to be pleased with outcome and treated with the respect of his status. He feels should play regularly and have bigger role — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 29, 2018

It remains to be seen whether or not that results in the Welshman staying at the Bernabeu, but having been limited to 39 appearances in all competitions this past season, it’s easy to see why he would want a bigger role under Zinedine Zidane.

The 28-year-old contributed 21 goals and eight assists during his time on the pitch. However, he was replaced at half-time in the second leg against Juventus in the quarter-finals while he failed to start in any other Champions League knockout game.

He featured heavily towards the back end of the season in La Liga, but for a player of his quality and with his potential to be decisive, that’s understandably not enough.

As for Man Utd and Chelsea’s interest, The Express linked both Premier League giants with a move earlier this week, suggesting that Real Madrid wanted £80m for their forward.

Despite United having the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while Chelsea have Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro, the report would suggest that both clubs are still seeking attacking reinforcements.