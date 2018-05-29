Chelsea line up swoop for £70m-rated target to bolster attacking options

Chelsea struggled to score goals consistently this past season, and so strengthening their attacking options would seem like a sensible strategy this summer.

The Blues managed to score just 62 goals in 38 Premier League games last year, giving them the worst tally of the top seven sides in the standings.

In turn, adding creativity and a clinical edge in the final third surely has to be a priority in order to improve in that area, and the Metro claim that could be set to do just that as they target £70m-rated Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

The 20-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive campaign with the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

With searing pace, creativity and an eye for goal, he has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe, and given he’s still just 20 years of age, he’ll be expected to improve and develop further in the coming years.

Given their ongoing reliance on Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro to support their main striker, it could arguably be a very sensible addition to offer a different dynamic in that department.

As noted by The Guardian, former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri continues to be linked with the post at Stamford Bridge to replace Antonio Conte.

With the Italian tactician’s preferred style of play in mind which saw his former side play attractive and sharp-passing football along with high pressing, Bailey could fit the mould perfectly in terms of what he’s looking for in the wide position.

Nevertheless, there’s a long way to go in both deals it seems, as neither have been confirmed amid mere ongoing speculation that Chelsea could make significant changes this summer.