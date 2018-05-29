Concern for Barcelona: Euro giants plot raid for teenage starlet on free transfer

Barcelona are no strangers to bringing through quality young talent through their youth academy, and they’ll continue to be eager to keep hold of their top prospects.

The likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi have developed their talents at La Masia in recent years, and the conveyor belt is expected to continue to churn out future stars.

SEE MORE: Barcelona ace could seal permanent exit after impressive loan spell, admits club chief

One of those with potential is youngster Oriol Busquets, with the 19-year-old joining the Catalan giants in 2007 before making 24 appearances for the B side prior to making his debut for the senior side in the Copa del Rey this past season.

However, his hopes of building on that were dealt a harsh blow as he sustained a serious knee injury in February which has kept him sidelined since.

That seemingly hasn’t put Juventus off though, as Mundo Deportivo report that the Serie A champions could look to swoop when Busquets sees his contract expire at the end of next month.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Barca deem his quality worthy of offering fresh terms and securing his long term future, or if they do indeed allow him to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

His comeback from the injury is a concern, and while it’s arguably still too early to determine whether or not he’ll develop into a quality first-team player for Barcelona or otherwise, the fact that Juve could land him on a free transfer takes away some of the element of risk involved in gambling on a youngster with potential.