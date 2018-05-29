Liverpool wasted little time in getting over their Champions League nightmare as they gave their fans a boost with the signing of Fabinho on Monday night.

The Reds would have been left bitterly disappointed after falling short in the Champions League final to Real Madrid in Kiev at the weekend, but they can’t afford to dwell on that as there are plenty of positive signs.

Jurgen Klopp and his players have seemingly made real progress this season, as aside from their European run, they also secured a top four finish again in the Premier League and played some of the most exciting and entertaining football in the top flight.

In turn, provided Liverpool can continue to build on that, they’re heading in the right direction and as noted by BBC Sport, they splashed out £39m on Monaco midfielder Fabinho this week.

Klopp has provided more insight into where he sees the Brazilian ace fitting into his plans, as he evidently values his versatility and he envisages him playing in various roles potentially.

“He has the ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions. He can play ‘6’, ‘8’ and ‘2’. This is cool,” he told the club’s official site.

“He is tactically very strong and football smart. I think he improves our squad and there aren’t that many players you can say that about in this moment, because the quality we have already is so high. This signing gives us new opportunities and for that I am excited.”

Combined with the expected arrival of Naby Keita, as per the Reds site, the German tactician looks as though he is really solidifying his midfield options with Fabinho, 24, bringing plenty of experience and quality to the table after impressing for Monaco since joining them initially on loan in 2013.

He made 233 appearances in total for the Ligue 1 outfit, playing 46 games or more in each of the last four seasons to showcase his reliability, while he also won the title with Leonardo Jardim’s side in 2016/17.