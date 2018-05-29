Liverpool are reportedly not finished in the summer transfer market as they line up two ambitious deals likely to be worth around £151million.

The Reds have been linked with both Nabil Fekir and Thomas Lemar as options in attacking midfield in recent times, and it looks like they’re targeting both this summer, according to L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News.

MORE: Fabinho gives exciting response to Nabil Fekir to Liverpool transfer rumours

Another recent L’Equipe report linked Liverpool with upcoming talks over Lyon attacker Fekir, whom the Guardian claimed would likely cost £61million this summer.

Meanwhile, the Times have also linked Lemar with Manchester United, claiming Monaco would command a £90million fee for the France international.

Le 10 Sport are among the sources to report on Liverpool’s pursuit of Lemar in the past, and landing both him and Fekir to play alongside Fabinho and the incoming Naby Keita (confirmed last summer by BBC Sport) looks very exciting for LFC fans.

Liverpool are currently targeting both Nabil Fékir & Thomas Lemar for a summer move, according to tomorrow's L'Équipe. — Get French Football (@GFFN) May 28, 2018

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s side just losing the Champions League final this weekend, one can only imagine what the manager could do with a squad of this talent available to him.

Fabinho and Keita will provide much more quality from the middle of the park, while Premier League defences will be terrified at the thought of coming up against Lemar and Fekir alongside Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane – however Klopp manages to fit them all in!