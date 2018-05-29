A Liverpool star’s shirt number at a potential new club has emerged with his exit looking increasingly likely.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will reportedly wear the number 23 shirt for Juventus with the star expected to land in Italy ahead of a move tomorrow.

It is no surprise that the speculation linking Emre Can with a move to Juventus looks to have come to fruition with the German having been linked with such a vast amount of continued rumours suggesting he is moving to the Turin giants all season.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato have today reported that the German midfielder looks set to fulfil a move to the Serie A champions and that Can will wear the number 23 shirt for Juve next season in his debut season for the Italian side.

Can did not feature for Liverpool for almost two months until last weekend’s Champions League final after being sidelined with an ongoing injury.

The German midfielder however was introduced into the action for the Reds in Kiev in the second-half when he replaced James Milner in the heart of the Liverpool midfielder.

Can however could do little to prevent Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side from slipping to a 3-1 defeat to Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid.

Can will now be hoping that next season’s Champions League campaign with Juventus does not end in such a sad tail of events if the Serie A champions do reach their second Champions League final in just three years.