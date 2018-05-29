With Michael Carrick retiring and reported doubts remaining over Marouane Fellaini’s future at Old Trafford, Man Utd may have to address their midfield this summer.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Belgian international’s current contract expires this summer, and so he has been linked with an exit.

Should Jose Mourinho lose both stalwarts, that risks leaving him short in midfield, with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay tasked with helping the club compete on various fronts.

In turn, it would come as no surprise if a new midfielder arrived this summer to add quality and depth, and according to The Express, it’s becoming increasingly likely that it will be Shakhtar Donetsk ace Fred. It’s claimed that while he’s in England with the Brazil squad, he could carry out the formalities to secure a £53m move to United before he leaves.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to impress for the Selecao in Russia this summer, as it comes off the back of another strong season with Shakhtar in which he made 37 appearances in all competitions while helping them to a second consecutive league title.

With his physicality and work rate in mind, he could be a crucial addition to the Man Utd midfield. Not only to cover the potential losses of Carrick and particularly Fellaini, but also in terms of his possible influence on other players including Pogba, who could be granted more freedom to be an attacking force next season.

While the same applies to all clubs, Mourinho will surely be eager to get his transfer business done early so any potential new recruits are ready to join up with the rest of the squad for pre-season as soon as possible.