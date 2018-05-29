The sporting director of a huge club has conceded that a Manchester United target deserves Champions League football.

Lazio’s club directory has stated that Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic warrants Champions League football given his ability.

The comments from Lazio’s club director Igli Tare were made to Sky Sports Italia and have been cited by the Sun. Igil Tare also stated that while the club have had no recent bids, previous interest in the region of €110m has not been enough to make the Serie A side consider parting ways with he Serbian midfielder.

“We’re talking about a player who deserves this stage [Champions League]. We don’t want to talk about figures, the market isn’t based on ‘if’ and ‘maybe’.”

“I turned down €110m (£95m) for Milinkovic-Savic on August 29. So I don’t know how much he is worth now, but I can tell you €100m isn’t enough.” [Comments per the Sun.]

Igil Tare’s comments regarding Milinkovic-Savic have certainly fuelled added speculation that the midfielder could be making a move to join Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford this summer with the Red Devils obviously possessing the Champions League football that the Serbian international apparently needs.

Milinkovic-Savic will have plenty of opportunities over the next two months to find out about life at Manchester United with the Serb joining up with Manchester United star Nemanja Matic for the World Cup with both midfielders included in Serbia’s 23 man squad travelling to Russia.

Lazio fell just short of the Champions League qualification stages this season and that could be the fatal blow in their attempts to keep ahold of their Serbian midfielder.