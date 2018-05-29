Manchester United trigger £17m star’s release clause with ace to succeed Antonio Valencia

Manchester United are expected to announce a new addition to their squad with Jose Mourinho’s side reportedly triggering a star’s release clause.

Manchester United have reportedly met the release clause for Porto star Diogo Dalot, with the youngster expected to succeed Antonio Valencia.

A report from the Mail this morning has stated that United have met Dalot’s release clause of £17.4m in a recent bid and believe the Porto defender can succeed Ecuador international Antonio Valencia as a longterm solution to the United right-back position.

The report states that Valencia now needs regular knee treatment and with the United star turning 33-years-old this summer it would be a poignant time to look at a replacement for the star that has ben converted from a winger to an unorthodox right-back in recent seasons to solve United’s prolonged full-back crisis since being unable to replace the likes of Gary Neville and Patrice Evra in the last decade.

Dalot is just 19-years-old and is unlikely to fit straight into United ‘s regular starting eleven. Instead, the Portuguese teenager is likely to slowly take over from Valencia with experience certainly needed to aid the youngster’s development.

Dalot has made just six first team appearances for Porto with the majority of his game time in the last two seasons having come from his time playing for Porto’s B side.