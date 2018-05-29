Real Madrid fans panic after kit launch, but concerning absence explained by others

Days after he sparked panic himself after comments hinting at a potential exit, Real Madrid fans are even more concerned over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future now.

The Portuguese superstar was celebrating winning his fifth Champions League on Saturday night, his third in a row with Los Blancos as they continue to dominate in Europe’s premier competition.

However, as noted by Goal.com, he soured those celebrations somewhat by immediately dropping hints over his future and a potential exit in his post-match interviews.

It was pretty poor timing in truth as it arguably took a little bit of the shine and attention away from Madrid’s achievement, and Ronaldo admitted as much in his interview in the mixed zone but it was too late to avoid question marks being raised over his stay at the Bernabeu.

In turn, the last thing that supporters need right now is another reason to be concerned that their talisman could leave, but that’s exactly what has presented itself after the Spanish giants launched their promotion for the new kit.

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos all feature prominently, but there’s no sign of Ronaldo which, as seen in the tweets below, has sparked more worry amongst the fanbase.

However, those were quickly countered by other supporters who were adamant that they knew the reason behind his absence, and that relates to the fact that he is a Nike athlete, while Madrid are sponsored by Adidas. In turn, the Portuguese international isn’t expected to feature as heavily in the promo work.

That’s not an official line and so it can’t be entirely verified, but it does seem to make sense and could be a potential answer to the questions surrounding the absence of Ronaldo…

