Real Madrid are ready to launch a controversial swoop for a star who plays for a massive rival.

Real Madrid are ready to pay Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez’s €60m release clause in a controversial move that could see the Uruguayan move across the Spanish capital.

Madrid fans are basking in the glory of sealing their third consecutive Champions League title in as many years this week and could soon now be celebrating prizing a star away from a colossal rival this summer, according to Spanish reports.

MARCA have today reported that Florentino Perez and Real Madrid have targeted Gimenez as a potential new star to add to their ranks, with the Atletico defender having become an established star in recent seasons within La Liga.

The report states that Gimenez has a €60m release clause and that Real believe it to be a price they are willing to pay.

Gimenez is just 23-years-old but has been apart of Atletico’s set-up for the last five years and moved to the Spanish capital as a teenager.

Real will of course look to wrap up a deal for the Uruguay international as quickly as possible. A successful and impressive world-cup for the centre-back could see his price-tag rise if more notable clubs take an interest in the star.

Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that Gimenez can follow in the footsteps of Sergio Ramos, who in the last decade has established himself as one of the most successful captains in the club’s history.