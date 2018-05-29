Ten Things to do in the Run-up to the World Cup

We’re about two weeks away from the biggest sporting event of all time and, needless to say, the excitement is getting pretty intense for football fans across the world. If you’re feeling impatient and counting down the days until the 14th of June, why not kill some time (while feeding your World Cup mania) with one of the following activities?

Test your knowledge with a trivia quiz

Sporcle.com has a whole range of World Cup 2018 quizzes so that you can put your knowledge to test in the run-up to the kick-off this June. See if you can name all the players of different squads, or rack your brain trying to remember which teams were in the 2014 World Cup but not in this year’s event. Tests are timed for an extra challenge and you can even use the question sheets for your own pub quizzes.

See photos of the stadium venues

Have you seen the stunning stadiums across Russia hosting the World Cup games? The first game will kick off with host Russia facing Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. It’s one of the largest (and most beautiful) stadiums in Europe with a capacity for 81,000 fans. The eleven other stadiums are similarly impressive and you can see photos of them, with respective match information, at StadiumGuide.com.

Play online football games

Distract yourself in the most entertaining way possible – with online games that offer the chance to win money. PlayFrank.com has an especially good selection of football games, with popular slot titles such as ‘Shoot’, Foxin Wins’ Football Fever’, ‘Football Star’, and ‘Soccer Safari’. PlayFrank.com lets you sign up free and you’ll even receive a welcome bonus so you can get immersed in one of their World Cup games right away.

Read up on Russian football history

Love reading about the past? Football has played a significant role in Russia’s history and there are some fascinating books on the subject. Marc Bennett’s ‘Football Dynamo: Modern Russia and the People’s Game’ details the journey of the Russian Premier League following the fall of the Soviet Union, and sheds led on both the beauty and the dark side of Russian football. ‘Behind the Iron Curtain’ by Jonathan Wilson looks at the role of football in Eastern Europe in general. Meanwhile, ‘Spartak Moscow: A History of the People’s Team in the Workers’ State’ by Robert Edelman goes back further in describing football culture under communist rule.

Upgrade your own football kit

When was the last time you treated yourself to a proper pair of football boots? Does your duffel bag need throwing out and replacing? World Cup mania has hit brands like SportsDirect where you can find good deals on new football gear. Look your best on the pitch with a modern kit.

Upgrade your viewing den

You may be ready for the World Cup, but can you say the same for your living room? A great way to occupy yourself before the games is to implement minor or big upgrades to your viewing quarters. Now might be the right time to invest in snack bowls, beer coolers and better speakers so you can enjoy the full World Cup experience with maximum comfort.

Check out news, scandals and rumours

Almost every news outlet on the globe is covering the World Cup in some shape or another, so there’s no shortage of sources to choose from when you’re looking for the latest updates. However if gossip and rumours are of particular interest, then take a look at our selected dirt-dishing World Cup news stories that will definitely keep you occupied during your lunch break.

Create a betting pool with your mates

Instill some competitive spirit amongst friends by organising a betting pool. GQ offers a guide on how to do this successfully. In short, it requires little more than the official FIFA match schedule and someone to take charge – and if that’s you then you should start planning ahead now! A betting pool with friends can be tons of fun if the purse is low and the winner doesn’t mind splashing some of that victory cash on drinks for the crew.

Get in the spirit of things with classic football movies

There’s no shortage of football films – though there are only a select few that really capture the beauty of the game. For some humorous and scandalous insights, watch ‘The Damned United’ which depicts Brian Clough’s forty-four days as manager of Leeds United Football Club, or ‘Mike Bassett: England Manager’ which is a satirically comedic look at the manager behind Division One Football Club Norwich. If you’re looking to be inspired, check out ‘Looking for Eric’ (starring Eric Cantona), ‘Fever Pitch’, ‘Victory’ or ‘The Game of their Lives’. Alternatively, ‘The Football Ramble’ podcast will put you in a football fever in time for the World Cup.

Read early match predictions by David Sumpter

David Sumpter, author of ‘Soccermatics: Mathematical Adventures in the Beautiful Game’, is famed for his proven match prediction model which is uncannily accurate. The mathematician combines team performance data and a several different metrics in calculating the outcome of future games. He’s already made his predictions for the World Cup 2018 which you can read on SportsLine.com.

From quizzes to movie marathons, there’s plenty of ways to satisfy your football mania in the last two weeks before the World Cup – so hold out just a little longer!