Video: Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo pull off HILARIOUS routine during Real Madrid celebrations, fans LOVE it

Real Madrid were busy celebrating yet another Champions League triumph this past weekend, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo certainly looked like they were enjoying themselves.

Los Blancos made it three consecutive European successes after seeing off Liverpool in a 3-1 win in Kiev on Saturday night.

Both Ronaldo and Marcelo have been pivotal in their run to another trophy, their fourth in the last five years, and the pair were evidently keen to enjoy the moment.

As the Real Madrid players returned to the Spanish capital on Sunday to celebrate their success, each individual was paraded in front of the fans one by one.

Marcelo made his way onto the pitch, and proceeded to have a little dance before calling Ronaldo over to complete a brilliantly rehearsed routine, which ended with a trademark ‘siiiiuuu’ from the pair.

The Madrid faithful were clearly loving it as it roared around the stadium as the duo did it as well, before they walked off together to join the rest of their teammates to continue the celebrations.

Time will tell if the Spanish giants can continue to dominate Europe’s premier competition, but what they’ve already done is era defining.