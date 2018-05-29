Video: Mo Salah asked about summer move to Real Madrid and if Ramos intentionally hurt him as Liverpool star lands at airport

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been asked about Sergio Ramos and a potential summer move t0 Real Madrid following defeat in the Champions League final.

Mo Salah arrived in Spain today ahead of treatment for the injury he sustained during the Champions League final and was asked what appeared to be one hundred and one questions upon his arrival at a Spanish airport.

The Egyptian international was lightly harassed (and that’s putting it lightly) as he landed in Spain today.

A reporter from the Spanish broadcasting outlet El Chiringuito took his 30 seconds of fame to grill the Liverpool forward on almost every subject under the sun ranging from what Salah felt about Sergio Ramos following a clash with the Spaniard that forced Salah out of the Champions League final to whether the Egyptian could move to Real himself this summer.

Salah was of course forced out of the Champions League final at the weekend and left the pitch in tears to be replaced by Adam Lallana after sustaining a shoulder injury caused by a tussle with Real skipper Sergio Ramos.

Madrid went on to win the final 3-1 thanks to a brace from Gareth Bale and a brace of mistakes form Loris Karius.

Salah remained tight-lipped today when asked questions such as “Do you think Ramos (hurt you) intentionally in the Champions League final?” and “Is it possible you will play for Real Madrid next year?” in a clip that you can see below.