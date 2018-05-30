Arsenal handed potential transfer boost as £50m star excited by Unai Emery arrival

Arsenal could be handed a real boost in the transfer market as midfielder Aaron Ramsey has dropped what looks to be a subtle hint over his future.

The Wales international has been an important part of this Gunners side and is not a player they’d want to lose, though his future has been up in the air lately.

MORE: Unai Emery’s Arsenal XI with seven new faces if they land all their transfer targets, including surprise loan swoop

Ramsey is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and football.london recently claimed the club could sell him for £50million this summer if he doesn’t agree an extension to his deal.

Still, it seems that with Unai Emery taking over from Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, the 27-year-old could have a change of heart over his future if he had been unsure about staying.

Speaking about the arrival of Emery as boss, Ramsey suggested he was now excited about getting back to work at Arsenal after this summer.

‘I haven’t spoken to him [Emery] at all yet, but I think it’s an exciting time for the club and I can’t wait to get back there now,’ he is quoted by BBC Sport.

Arsenal could really do without losing experienced players like Ramsey following Wenger’s departure, with next season likely to be a tricky transition anyway as they get used to playing under their first new manager in 22 years.