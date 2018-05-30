Arsenal consider bid for 43-goal star available for bargain transfer fee

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a bid to seal the transfer of Nice striker Mario Balotelli in the coming months, along with a number of other top clubs.

Today’s front page of Gazzetta dello Sport (pictured below) shows Balotelli being linked as a target for the likes of the Gunners, as well as Borussia Dortmund and Marseille.

MORE: Arsenal handed potential transfer boost as £50m star excited by Unai Emery arrival

Balotelli has impressed in his time in Ligue 1, scoring 43 goals in all competitions in the last two seasons after a disastrous spell in England with Liverpool.

The Italy international looked a decent prospect at Manchester City earlier in his career, and continued to score at a decent rate at AC Milan before his move to Anfield.

Balotelli could prove a major gamble now, however, even if he has recovered from his nightmare at Liverpool with a decent scoring record for Nice.

Additional information from the Metro states the 27-year-old would be available for just £9million this summer, which seems a reasonable fee given his talent but the risks that come with signing him.

Arsenal already have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette up front, however, so it’s unclear if another forward would be a priority for the club at this time.