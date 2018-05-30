Chelsea and Bayern Munich stars have to be separated by Germany coach after clash in training

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich had to be separated by Germany coach Miroslav Klose in training.

According to Bild, the pair came to blows over a rough challenge, though it’s not entirely clear who was seen as the guilty party in the exchange.

The German outlet reports that coach Klose had to intervene as the two players were pictured squaring up to each other, though things soon calmed down.

This seems like far from ideal preparation for the German national team as they head into this summer’s World Cup looking to defend the trophy they won back in 2014.

No treino da Alemanha na Itália, Kimmich e Rüdiger se estranharam. Precisou do Klose, hoje assistente técnico, para separar. pic.twitter.com/0yZa4YIkPh — FutebolNews (@futebolnewsfn) May 30, 2018

Rudiger and Kimmich seem likely to be key players for Joachim Low’s side, having both enjoyed strong seasons for their clubs.

The reigning World champions won’t want to pick up any needless injuries in training or see squad morale harmed by squabbling like this.

Rudiger ended his season with Chelsea on a high after a strong performance in defence against Manchester United as the Blues beat the Red Devils in the FA Cup final.