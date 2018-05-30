Chelsea make approach to beat Liverpool to £56million transfer

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer to Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez that has him tempted to leave the Bernabeu in this summer’s transfer window.

The Spain international has not managed to establish himself as a regular for Zinedine Zidane’s side, but looks an effective player and one who could add something to this struggling Chelsea outfit.

MORE: £100m Chelsea transfer target informs club he wants to leave, confirms agent

The Blues look in need of changes all over the pitch after only finishing 5th in the Premier League this season, and Don Balon report that Vazquez is in their sights.

The report suggests Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich has offered Vazquez the chance to play a more key role if he moves to Stamford Bridge, and Sergio Ramos has learned of his temptation to take the offer.

This follows another recent report from Don Balon that Liverpool were in for the 26-year-old, who would likely cost around £56million.

It would certainly be intriguing to see Vazquez in the Premier League next season and it seems like it could be a battle between Chelsea and Liverpool for his signature this summer.

It may be that Vazquez would be a direct replacement for Willian at Chelsea, with the Brazil international a target for Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News.