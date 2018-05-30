£100m Chelsea transfer target informs club he wants to leave, confirms agent

Bayern Munich have been made aware of Robert Lewandowski’s desire to leave the club amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea this summer.

This has been confirmed by his agent Pini Zahavi, as it looks increasingly likely Lewandowski could move away from the Allianz Arena for a new challenge before next season.

This surely makes the Poland international one of the most exciting potential additions on the market this year, with Chelsea recently linked with a £100million move for him by the Telegraph.

That report states the Blues could raise funds for the deal by offloading Alvaro Morata, who has struggled up front in his first season in the Premier League, with Lewandowski a huge upgrade if he were to come in.

Zahavi now looks to have given Chelsea real hope of landing the 29-year-old after telling Bild his client needs a change and that Bayern are aware of his situation.

‘Robert feels he needs a change and a new challenge in his career. The managers of Bayern know about it,’ the player’s representative said.

Lewandowski has a superb record of 151 goals in 195 appearances for Bayern, which followed another impressive spell in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

It would be great to finally see such a top player in the Premier League and he looks to have all the ingredients to be a big success in England.

A new striker does seem on Chelsea’s agenda this summer as Corriere dello Sport also link them with an interest in Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi.