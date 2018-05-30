Manchester United hold talks over transfer for Champions League record-breaker

Manchester United chiefs have reportedly held talks with the entourage of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo over a summer transfer.

The Portugal international’s future at the Bernabeu is up in the air at the moment as Paris Saint-Germain are linked with an interest in his services by AS.

MORE: DONE DEAL: Manchester United transfer target to complete big move on July 1st

Ronaldo could, however, seal an emotional return to his former club United if the money is right, though Don Balon suggest an agreement is some way off at the moment despite talks taking place.

The Spanish outlet suggest Ronaldo is not too happy with the Red Devils as they don’t make him as much of a priority as expected, with his wage demands possibly too high and Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale emerging as more of a top target for them instead.

United fans would surely love to see the 33-year-old back at Old Trafford, however, with the player hinting his time at Real could be coming to an end.

AS are among the sources quoting Ronaldo as dropping this bombshell after the Champions League final, as he told reporters: ‘It was very nice to be in Madrid, in the next few days I will talk.’

Having won his fifth Champions League title this season, Ronaldo has now lifted the trophy more than any other player in history, so could perhaps be tempted to try a new challenge.

Helping United re-establish themselves as a force in the Premier League could be one of his options, but it remains to be seen if they will press ahead with their pursuit after these initial approaches.