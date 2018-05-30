PSG plan to offload trio of stars to help fund €150million transfer raid on Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning to offload three players this summer in a bid to help them fund a big-money transfer swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to AS, the Ligue 1 giants are making the Real Madrid superstar forward one of their priorities for this summer, but could have issues getting the deal done due to Financial Fair Play.

MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo pull off HILARIOUS routine during Real Madrid celebrations, fans LOVE it

The Spanish outlet suggests PSG could try to sell Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Goncalo Guedes to help boost their hopes, but this may still not be enough.

Ronaldo’s future seems to come into doubt almost every summer despite his continued starring displays for Real Madrid, for whom he has won four Champions League titles in the last five years.

The Portugal international remains one of the very best players in the world despite his age, with the former Manchester United man set to turn 34 next season.

Still, AS report that PSG would be prepared to pay as much as €150million for Ronaldo’s services, with the outlet also quoting the player as throwing his Madrid future into doubt after the Champions League final win over Liverpool by saying: ‘It was very nice to be in Madrid, in the next few days I will talk.’

Having signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer, adding Ronaldo to their attack would be an incredible statement from PSG as they now look to establish themselves as serious contenders to win the Champions League.

So far, the French giants have been unable to make waves in the competition but few will rate them as a genuine force if they only continue to win the relatively non-competitive Ligue 1 every season.