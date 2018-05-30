€40m wonderkid admits that Arsenal are interested in him and confirms they will hold talks

Arsenal look to be closely monitoring a highly-rated wonderkid and could embark in talks with the star very soon.

MORE: Arsenal rival Manchester United & Chelsea for transfer of €150m-rated star

Freiburg wonderkid Caglar Soyuncu has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in acquiring his services and the star will hold talks with them this summer.

Soyuncu is a 22-year-old defender who currently plays for Bundesliga side Freiburg and could be viewed as a potential longterm solution to the Gunners’ defensive woes.

A report from the Italian outlet CalcioMercato this evening has stated that Soyuncu’s price-tag is likely to be in the region of €40m, which indicates how well-thought of he his is amongst European football despite his young age and limited experience.

The previously mentioned report has also published comments from the Turkish international in which he admitted that the Gunners are interested in him and confirmed that he will hold talks with Arsenal this summer.

“I know they’re interested in me, but there’s nothing finalised yet about my transfer. After the national team camp we’ll have talks.”

It looks as though Soyuncu could be granted as one of Unai Emery’s first transfers at the Emirates if the reported Arsenal interest in the youngster is as serious as it appears to be.

Further, Arsenal’s defensive woes have been extremely exposed this season with the North London side conceding a huge 51 goals in the Premier League alone under Arsene Wenger in the 2017/18 campaign. That’s an average of 1.34 goals conceded in every league fixture this season.

Could Soyuncu be the start of a much-needed defensive rebuild?