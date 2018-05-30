Antoine Griezmann has had a fantastic season, winning his first title with Atletico Madrid, and his goals have often seen the Frenchman do his trademark ‘Hotline Bling’ celebration.

However, Paul Pogba’s mum has joined in with Griezmann in replicating the celebration when the Manchester Utd star took him to meet her.

In the clip below, the pair share a joke in doing his signature goal celebrations and Pogba can’t stop laughing as the pair dance around together.

Atletico Madrid’s talisman has scored 29 goals and 15 assists in 48 appearances this season, underlining his importance to Diego Simeone’s side and scored twice in the Europa League final.

As per BBC Sport, ongoing speculation continues to link Barcelona with a swoop for the 27-year-old, with the Catalan giants looking to bolster their attacking options further this summer it seems.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Atletico are set to offer Griezmann a new mega contract offer to keep hold of their star player before his £87million release clause becomes active in July.