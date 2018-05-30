Champions League giants complete deal for Liverpool ace and can now eye £44m Manchester United superstar on a free deal

A huge European club look to have completed a deal for a Liverpool star and could now eye an audacious move for a Manchester United star.

MORE: ‘I’d rather Manchester United’ – Mother of £131m Real Madrid superstar would prefer him to seal a move to the Red Devils

Juventus look to have completed a move for Emre Can and could now move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in a similar pursuit next summer.

The Serie A champions could complete a relentless raid on the Premier League by acquiring two free deals for two of the league’s most talented stars in the space of twelve months.

The Italian outlet CalcioMercato has reported this evening that a free deal to bring in Emre Can from Liverpool is now complete and that Juve are unlikely to stop there in their transfer pursuits.

The report states that a number of stars are likely to be across the Serie A champions radar, including Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich and Adrien Rabiot from PSG.

However, the most significant claim is that the Serie A champions could have the chance to sign Anthony Martial from Manchester United on a free deal next summer if the Frenchman does not pen a contract extension.

The claim is not an entirely empty one neither with Juve having been linked with a number of reports that they are looking to bring United’s star to Turin.

Earlier this month, Talksport reported that Juve were lining up a £44m bid for Martial.

However, if the Italian side were to hold on for another year they could of course seal Martial on a sensational free deal alike to the deal they appear to have struck for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

Jugren Klopp and Jose Mourinho could be the two victims of Juventus’ ruthless Premier League transfer pursuits.