Liverpool consider transfer for star with £52m buy-out clause to solve major squad weakness

Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer move for Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen as another option to replace Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

The Reds look in dire need of a new signing in goal this summer, with Jurgen Klopp swapping between Karius and Mignolet over the course of the season just gone.

By the end of the campaign, Karius replaced Mignolet as the clear first-choice, but dropped two major clangers in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

According to Mundo Deportivo, this could see Liverpool look into signing Barcelona backup ‘keeper Cillessen, though he doesn’t appear to be the club’s first choice for the role.

The Dutch shot-stopper impressed at former club Ajax but hasn’t had many opportunities in his time at the Nou Camp, so it remains to be seen if fans would view him as enough of an upgrade in that all-important number one position.

Mundo Deportivo also mention interest in bigger names such as Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Roma’s Alisson, who would certainly represent more ambitious deals.

However, as the report notes, Cillessen would be cheaper with a release clause of just £52million, so it remains to be seen what Liverpool will be able to afford this summer after already spending big to snap up Fabinho from Monaco this week.