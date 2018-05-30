Manchester City put together star-studded four-man transfer wish list, including £90m Liverpool target

Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on four big-name attacking midfield signings for this summer’s transfer window.

It is unclear precisely how many of the quartet would actually be brought in by City, but Don Balon claim Pep Guardiola is keen on Real Madrid’s Isco, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez and Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

MORE: Manchester City close in on £75m deal for Premier League star

City already won the Premier League title comfortably this season, but look determined to improve their attacking options even further this summer.

Any of those players above would represent hugely exciting deals that could take Guardiola’s side closer to winning the Champions League.

Lemar is also a known target for City’s rivals Liverpool, with Le 10 Sport reporting on the Reds’ interest, while the Times suggest he’d cost around £90million.

Liverpool knocked City out of the Champions League on their way to the final this season, and currently look like arguably the most likely challengers to City for the title next season.

In which case, the Lemar transfer saga could be a hugely important one, and City winning the race for his signature would not only improve their attacking options but limit the extent to which Jurgen Klopp’s men could close the gap.