DONE DEAL: Manchester United transfer target to complete big move on July 1st

Barcelona will reportedly seal the transfer of Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet on the 1st of July, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Manchester United are the club poised to miss out on the Frenchman, having recently been linked as potential rivals to Barca for his signature by Don Balon.

Lenglet has shone at Sevilla and looks an ideal signing for Barcelona’s needs at the back, with Samuel Umtiti’s future in some doubt at the Nou Camp.

The 24-year-old is yet to sign a new contract with the Catalan giants, with his current deal containing a £53million release clause that has clubs like United and Chelsea on alert this summer.

Lenglet may be moving to Barcelona to replace Umtiti, which could mean there is still good news for United in their pursuit of a new centre-back this summer.

For now, however, it looks like Lenglet has got away from the Red Devils as Sport expect him to put pen to paper on a five-year contract with Barcelona, who have triggered his buy-out clause.