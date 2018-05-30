‘Within days’ – Manchester City to break club transfer record to sign £60m star

Manchester City are reportedly days away from agreeing a deal for a huge star.

Manchester City will agree a transfer deal for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez ‘within days’, according to reports.

The Manchester Evening News have today reported that City and Pep Guardiola are expected to close a club-record deal for the Algerian international ‘within days’ as Mahrez’s time with Leicester City at the King Power stadium looks to be over. The report stated that the Premier League champions look to finally be closing in on a deal for the star that they have been linked to for a number of transfer windows, with the figure likely to be in the region of £60m.

The fashion in which City have gone about their business to complete a deal for Mahrez is similar to business they completed last summer for Bernardo Silva, with the Blue half of Manchester appearing to be intent on wrapping up deals for big stars very early on in the window.

Despite Mahrez’s superb ability, he will have to fight for his place in City’s starting eleven next season.

The Algerian did mange to register twelve goals and ten assists in the Premier League this season but the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling returned even more impressive numbers for City in their title winning campaign.

Sterling registered eighteen goals and eleven assists this season in the league, while Sane registered two goals less-than Mahrez (ten) but five more assists (fifteen).

Mahrez however did manage to score seventeen goals during Leicester City’s Premier League title winning campaign in the 2015/16 season, which would suggest that he can compete with the likes of Sterling and Sane when playing for one of England’s top dominant sides.