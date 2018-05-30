Inter Milan will reportedly have to pay €40million to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara on a permanent transfer this summer.

This is according to FC Inter 1908, who have also spoken to the player’s agent and father about the possibility of a permanent deal, which he insists hinges on Inter making an offer.

MORE: Inter Milan line up €100million bid for Barcelona star to replace Liverpool transfer target

It is not yet clear when Rafinha’s future will be resolved, but he did well with the club in his loan spell this season, scoring two goals in 16 appearances for the Nerazzuri.

Inter will also hope their qualification for next season’s Champions League can give them the required cash boost to complete signings such as this one, which could be crucial for them to improve even further next term.

For Rafinha, a switch from the Nou Camp to the San Siro makes sense after a lack of regular first-team football at Barca in recent times.

Although the 25-year-old has long been considered a promising talent after coming through the Catalan giants’ youth team, he just hasn’t quite been able to live up to his potential yet in the senior side and may need to move on to really make the most of his career.