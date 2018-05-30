Move agreed: Real Madrid to swoop for €40m Manchester United and Barcelona target

Real Madrid look set to seal a swoop deal for a star that has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona.

Real Madrid have reportedly already agreed a move with Real Sociedad right back Alvaro Odriozola, who is also a Manchester United and Barcelona target.

Reports emerging from Spain this evening would indicate that Real have settled on a new right-back in a deal that is likely to ruffle a few feathers amongst some of Europe’s elite clubs.

The well-renown Spanish outlet MARCA have reported today that Real Madrid have had a move in principle agreed with Sociedad right back Alvaro Odriozola for several months. Odriozola reportedly has a release clause of €40m, which could be a bargain for the La Liga giants with so many top clubs interested in the star.

A report from the Italian outlet CalcioMercato this evening has stated that the move for the Spaniard is a swoop to say the least for Zinedine Zidane and Flroentino Perez, with clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester United interested in the right-back.

It is no surprise that United and Jose Mourinho are in the market for a new right-back with Antonio Valencia turning 33-years-old in the coming months. However, it appears that the thirteen-time Champions League winners have beaten the Red Devils to the Sociedad man.