A mother of a huge Real Madrid superstar is desperate for him to move to Manchester United rather than another notable European side.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother would prefer him to seal a transfer to Manchester United rather than PSG, amid recent transfer speculation.

Following Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph over Liverpool on Saturday, Ronaldo dropped his biggest hint yet that he could be leaving the La Liga giants in a post-match interview. The Metro have since reported that Real players are said to be significantly irritated with the Portuguese star following his comments regarding his future.

It is of course no surprise that Ronaldo has continued to be linked with a move back to Manchester United throughout the 2017/18 season with the Express reporting just two months ago that United and Jose Mourinho were lining up an audacious £131m move for their former star.

Ronaldo’s mum has now added fuel to the fire by suggesting that she would prefer her son to move to United rather than the likes of PSG if he was to leave his current La Liga side.

Dolores Aveiro spoke to SFR Sport where she indicated that a move to the Red Devils is far preferable for her than a move to the French champions. You can see the interview and her comments transcribed below.

“I would not mind if my son signed a contract with PSG, even if, to be honest, I’d rather go back to playing for Manchester United.”