Video: Lionel Messi scores sensational hat-trick for Argentina proving he is ready for the World Cup

Lionel Messi has issued a rallying call to anyone doubting his ability ahead of this year’s World Cup with a tidy hat-trick in a friendly while playing for Argentina.

Lionel Messi notched three goals with Sergio Aguero adding another as Argentina overcame Haiti in a convincing victory.

Fair enough, Haiti might not quite be in the same pedigree as the likes of Brazil, France and Germany, but it shows that Lionel is certainly up for this year’s World Cup.

Messi has enjoyed an impressive season with Barcelona with the La Liga giants easing to domestic dominance in the Spanish top tier. Messi himself will now have a vital role to play at the Camp Nou as he inherits the captaincy from Andres Iniesta at the start of next season.

Argentina and Messi of course endured heartbreak in the last World Cup four years ago in Brazil. The South American giants were beaten 1-0 by Germany in the final in 2014 after having narrowly beaten a Holland side managed by Louis van Gaal on penalties in the semi-final.

Argentina however face one of the toughest groups in Russia this summer and will have to play Nigeria, Portugal and Sweden in their opening three games. While the group has been labelled as a so-called group of death, Messi and co will still be expected to top the group.

You can watch Messi’s hat-trick and full performance vs Haiti below.