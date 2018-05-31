Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Nice midfielder Jean Seri as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey if he ends up leaving the Emirates Stadium.

The Wales international has just a year to run on his contract with the Gunners, and it’s clear he’d need replacing if he were to move on.

It has previously been claimed by football.london that Arsenal could accept around £50million for Ramsey if they fail to persuade him to sign, but the Times report that the club will likely hold talks with the player over a new deal next week.

The latest from football.london is that Seri could be Ramsey’s replacement, but that Arsenal are still waiting on Ramsey’s future before making a decision.

As noted by the report, this seems risky from Arsenal, who also left it very late to decide on Alexis Sanchez’s future as they lost him to Manchester United in January.

It may be that it will also see them run out of time to sign Seri, with the Ivory Coast international also recently linked with Chelsea by the Daily Mirror.

After impressing so much in Ligue 1, it would be little surprise to see other top clubs swoop for the Arsenal target if the north Londoners are slow to move things along.