Arsenal fans lose the plot with message to Arsene Wenger over taking the Real Madrid job

Arsenal fans are frothing at their collective mouth at the prospect of their former boss Arsene Wenger replacing Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Having stepped down as Madrid manager this afternoon, Zidane ends an incredible reign at the Bernabeu with three Champions League wins in just under three years in charge.

Whoever comes next will have big boots to fill, but Wenger is finally available after also leaving Arsenal after 22 years in charge this summer.

It is not yet known where the Frenchman will end up next, but Twitter is full of fans tweeting that he could be a candidate for the Real job after leaving the Gunners.

Arsene Wenger to Real Madrid next?
The Real Madrid job is available after Zinedine Zidane stepped down

This has also got Arsenal fans rather excited as they believe there could be a master plan in place for the 68-year-old to take the job and then sell them some big names on the cheap.

No matter how much Wenger loves Arsenal, this surely won’t happen, but don’t let that stop these Gooners dreaming…

