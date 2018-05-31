Following on from the news of Zinedine Zidane’s shock departure from Real Madrid earlier today, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been tipped to take over at the helm.

The curtain was brought down for Wenger, who stepped down at the end of the last season to bring to an end to an incredible 22 years in charge of the Gunners, and earlier today he revealed to BeIN Sports how he turned Real Madrid, “two or three time” whilst at Arsenal.

Wenger won 10 major trophies as the Gunners’ manager and helped to modernise English football with his training and dietary methods as well as playing a brand of expansive and entertaining football.

Wenger said he would like to be “tested” in his next role but was still unclear of what the future holds for him.

“It is exciting because you will be tested again, that’s what I want again in my life basically I am a competitor who needs to be tested,” he told BeIN Sports.

“I don’t know exactly what will happen now, but I am in front of an empty page and I will have to write the next chapter.”

As well as a move to Real being touted as a possible destination, the bookies predict Wenger could take roles in the Premier League, France, China, the MLS or for national teams.

Here are the latest Arsene Wenger next club manager odds below.

Strasburg – 25/1

England – 16/1

Everton – 16/1

Lyon – 10/1

Monaco – 8/1

PSG – 6/1

France – 4/1

Any Chinese Super League team – 7/2

Any MLS team – 3/1

Real Madrid – 5/2