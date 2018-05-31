Bad news for Aston Villa: PL side could swoop for £40m-rated star after failed promotion bid

Aston Villa’s season ended in bitter disappointment after their loss to Fulham in the Championship playoff final at Wembley last weekend.

That in turn means the giants will spend a third year in the second tier of English football, and it has naturally raised serious question marks about their future plans.

As with all relegated sides for the first two seasons after dropping down from the Premier League, Villa have been aided by parachute payments. However, they could now be forced into some difficult decisions to balance the books this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester City have expressed an interest in one of their crown jewels in Jack Grealish, while it’s added that Villa would want around £40m for their prized asset.

The 22-year-old has come through the youth ranks at Villa Park to emerge as a key figure in the senior squad. After initially struggling to perform consistently and with off-the-field incidents also adversely affecting his reputation, he certainly looked the part this past season.

Grealish scored three goals and provided eight assists in 34 appearances, while he was a constant driving force from midfield with his technical quality and skill ensuring he was at the heart of a lot of Villa’s attacking play.

On one hand, an argument could be made that he’ll be willing to stay with his boyhood club and help them regroup and go again next season.

However, while he’ll have bigger ambitions than playing in the Championship, it also could come down to the financial troubles mentioned above which could force Villa into an unwanted decision if the right offer comes in.

Steve Bruce will be desperate to have a strong squad at his disposal next season to try and secure promotion, but there is ultimately plenty of concern at Aston Villa for the time being it seems and it appears to be a job that is getting increasingly more difficult.