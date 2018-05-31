Chelsea consider move for €60m Liverpool & Real Madrid target if another major transfer goes through

Chelsea could reportedly enter the running to seal the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer if they lose Thibaut Courtois.

In a shock turn of events, the Blues no.1 is being linked with rivals Liverpool by Gianluca Di Marzio as he looks unlikely to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

If Chelsea were to lose such an important player, it’s clear they’d need to be in the market for a big name in goal, and Alisson is one of the most in-demand players in Europe at the moment.

The Brazil international has been immense for Roma in recent times, and has recently been linked himself as another option between the posts for Liverpool.

The Times claimed the Reds were interested, though the latest is that Real Madrid are stepping up efforts to sign him for around €60million, according to Don Balon.

Chelsea urgently need to get it right in the transfer market this summer after some disastrous recent decisions in that department.

On the back of winning the Premier League title in 2016/17, the west Londoners then sold Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic, with the likes of Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko brought in as replacements, though neither have performed.