Chelsea launch bid for €60m Liverpool transfer target to replace star player this summer

Transfer speculation regarding Chelsea and Roma goalkeeper Alisson seems to be gathering pace today following murmurs of the deal earlier in the morning.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Chelsea could consider moving for Alisson if they ended up losing Thibaut Courtois to Liverpool or Real Madrid.

This has been taken a step further by Sky Italia, with translation from Calciomercato, who state that Chelsea are prepared to sell Courtois this summer and have made an offer for Alisson.

The Brazil international seems an ideal player to replace Courtois, who has shown himself to be one of the finest players in the world in his position in recent years.

Still, the Belgian’s contract expires next summer and Di Marzio’s report suggested he wasn’t looking likely to extend his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Alisson has shone for Roma and seems an ideal fit for a bigger European club, with Don Balon also recently linking him with a €60million move to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Times linked Alisson as a target for Liverpool, though if Courtois does leave Chelsea it could be them that snaps him up instead, according to Di Marzio.

It’s going to be a busy summer for goalkeepers from the looks of things, but it can make all the difference as Loris Karius showed with his nightmare display in the Champions League final, while Ederson proved well worth the investment for Manchester City last summer after Claudio Bravo’s struggles.