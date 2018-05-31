Crucial update offered on touted €70m-rated Liverpool target to address key area

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius endured a nightmare end to the season after his Champions League final horror show, and speculation has linked the Reds with a replacement.

The German shot-stopper appeared to have established himself as the first choice at Anfield having started the last 16 consecutive Premier League games of the season while also featuring throughout their European run.

Despite impressing for the most part, his two blunders in the final in Kiev last weekend have again raised doubts, as he has been guilty of costly errors previously since joining Liverpool.

As noted by The Express, the Merseyside giants have been linked with a move for AC Milan youngster Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, previously suggesting that they value their talented goalkeeper at a whopping €70m.

In turn, prising him away from the San Siro is likely to be no easy feat, but at the age of just 19 and having proven himself to be a quality goalkeeper with his entire career still ahead of him, it’s understandable that a heavy investment could be required to sign him.

However, in Calciomercato’s latest update it’s suggested that the signs are pointing towards Donnarumma staying in Milan as there have been no serious offers for his services.

Given we’re right at the start of the summer transfer window, there would appear to be plenty of time for that situation to change. Nevertheless, with Milan’s reported price-tag in mind, it could be difficult to convince them to sell one of their most prized assets.

Donnarumma has been guilty of some howlers this season too which could raise question marks, most notably his mistake against Arsenal in the Europa League along with those in the Coppa Italia final against Juventus.

With that in mind, if Liverpool are looking for a reliable, experienced and world-class goalkeeper to replace Karius this summer, perhaps the young Italian isn’t the most reassuring option either.