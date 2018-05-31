Four-time Ligue 1 winner linked with Chelsea move as Blues switch focus

Officially, Antonio Conte remains in a job as Chelsea boss. Despite that, speculation continues to link other managers with his post this summer.

The Italian tactician enjoyed a memorable first year in charge at Stamford Bridge as he won the Premier League title and enjoyed an FA Cup final run.

This past season was a struggle in contrast, as the Blues dropped out of the top four and missed out on Champions League qualification, although they did end on a positive note by landing silverware after beating Man Utd in the FA Cup final.

Whether or not that’s enough to save Conte’s job remains to be seen, as The Sun claim that another name has emerged as a potential successor in the form of former Paris Saint-Germain and France boss Laurent Blanc.

The 52-year-old has enjoyed a successful managerial career, achieving an impressive treble with Bordeaux in 2009, while he made it four Ligue 1 titles after winning three consecutive crowns with PSG between 2013 and 2016.

Various other domestic trophies followed, but the biggest criticism of Blanc’s tenure with the French giants was that he failed to take them far in the Champions League as they faltered each season earlier than expected.

In fairness, that pattern has continued after his exit, but regardless, it’s suggested by the Sun that Chelsea will potentially look to appoint the Frenchman as their new boss this summer instead of former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri due to controversial past incidents he was involved in.

As noted above, Conte remains the Chelsea coach for now and so the first thing that has to happen is for him to depart Stamford Bridge. However, even he’s being paired with a move elsewhere as Sky Sports suggest that he could be in the running for the newly vacant post at Real Madrid.